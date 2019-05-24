Somerset Patriots broadcaster became part of the game

That's exactly what happened to Marc Schwartz who has been broadcasting for the Somerset Patriots minor league team for the past seven years.

He broadcasts from the booth with the window open to the field calling every pitch. And a few games ago, a foul ball left the bat and headed straight for him. Without hesitation, Marc snatched the ball out of the air. And then discussed how great a catch it was!

I told him during the morning show that it reminded me of my grandfather who really sparked my love of baseball, who used to watch Phillies games with the sound down on TV listening to the play-by-play on his portable AM radio.

Marc is yet another example of the incredible positive energy that you find with the staff and team at the Somerset Patriots. Steve Kalafer who owns the team is one of Jersey's great entrepreneurs and business leaders. I'll be back out at the park in June, don't miss it! And bring your glove, you might just be a part of the action!

See the video that has been viewed by millions!

