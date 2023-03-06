Aldi grocery store is set to open a brand-new location in New Jersey this Fall.

The discounted supermarket will be opening in the Greenbrook Commons shopping center in Watchung right on Route 22.

If you’re familiar with the area, you’ll remember Unique Thrift Store located in that same shopping center. Unfortunately, the thrift store is no more and that’s where Aldi will be opening.

But if you’re a fan of thrifting, the Unique location in Union is still open.

The Greenbrook Commons shopping center is also home to BJ’s Wholesale, Qdoba, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Since this is Somerset County’s first Aldi location, it’s evident that we can expect more in the coming years.

According to patch.com, the Divisional Vice President of Aldi has re-submitted plans for a store in Branchburg on Route 202 and Old York Road.

Aldi has 61 locations throughout New Jersey, but only three towns have multiple stores:

