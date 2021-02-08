Somerset County doctor accused of sex crimes by 3 patients

A 64-year-old gynecologist and obstetrician is accused of raping or molesting at least three women who were under his care, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Chike J. Aguh, of the Belle Mead section of Hillsborough, was arrested on Wednesday, stemming from a woman’s report that she was sexually assaulted during a medical appointment at the doctor’s office in Franklin, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson said.

That report was made on Jan. 2 regarding an incident in June 2020, Robertson said.

Multiple online listings for Aguh's medical practice note that his treatment specialty is gynecology and obstetrics.

After investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit, Aguh surrendered and was charged with second-degree sexual assault.

Aguh was previously arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with second-degree sexual assault after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by the man during a medical appointment the day before, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Two days later, on Jan. 15, Aguh was charged with fourth-degree sexual contact after a second woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by Aguh during a medical appointment in 2019.

Aguh was being held at Somerset County Jail as of Friday pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to sexual assault investigations stemming from Aguh’s practice can contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-575-5686.

Information can also be provided anonymously through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477), or through the STOPit app, available as a free download at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.