Someone fired several shots into car on Route 80, killing driver

LODI — State Police are looking for a vehicle they say pulled up alongside a car on Route 80 and fired "several gunshots" that killed the driver and injured a passenger early Saturday morning.

Louis Perez, 27, of New York City was driving his Honda Civic in the westbound lanes near Route 17 in Lodi around 12:15 a.m. when he was hit by the gunfire, according to State Police.

The passenger, whose identity was not made public, remained hospitalized in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to State Police.

The vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road as emergency responders arrived, police told RLS Metro Breaking News. State Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 201-247-0321.

