Pascack Valley and Pascack Hills High Schools aim to change the names of their teams from Indians and Cowboys. Already I feel like the world is a better place.

The decision was made during Monday nights virtual meeting where the Pascack Valley High School Board of Education voted unanimously to remove both the nicknames and logos.

Fortunately, they can't remove the history of the accomplishments of all those students who played with pride for those teams. Will they be honored? Will whatever trophies and championships they won continue to be displayed? Should those students be made to feel ashamed for playing under those names?

Of course not.

A former teacher at the meeting said, according to northjersey.com,

“Indian mascots are dehumanizing and cause psychological damage to natives. Personal feelings of nostalgia do not absolve us from our responsibility to stand up for a marginalized group.”

Had there been any complaints? I've done this topic on sports radio and talked to many Native Americans who actually take pride in the name, as well Redskins, Chiefs, and Braves.

As for the cowboy, the article goes on to say, “The cowboy is in no way free of bias as it excludes women and people of color."

Looking for female cowboys? Try these.

Annie Oakley, Calamity Jane, Belle Star and Pearl Hart just to name a few. As far as people of color, according to smithsonianmag.com, one out of every four cowboys were African American. So I'm not really sure what the problem is with "Cowboys."

"The district will assign new names at a later date in a “thoughtful and expeditious manner.”

Let's help them out with some politically correct, inoffensive names devoid of stereotypes. Here's some of what my Facebook audience came up with:

