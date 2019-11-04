Some of the best Black Friday 2019 deals in NJ so far (Many live now!)

The holiday shopping season will be here before you know it.

Traditionally, Black Friday is one of the biggest and busiest shopping days of the entire holiday season. Of course, Grey Thursday, Cyber Monday and Super Saturday are also huge for consumers.

Here are some early mega Black Friday deals as published by USA Today.com and Black Friday.com

Kohls: Starts Thanksgiving at 5 p.m.:

50% off Select Games including Monopoly

Amazon Echo Show 5 — $49.99 (Save $40)

Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker — $99.99 (Save $50)

(Save $50) Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Professional Bagless Vacuum (NV360) — $84.99 (Save $135)

Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle $199.99 — (Save $100)

Play Station 4 Slim 1 TB Fornite Neo Versa Bundle $199 — (Save $100)

Amazon: These early deals are on now:

Amazon Echo Show 5 — $59.99 (Save $30)

Ancestry DNA Kit — $59.99 (Save $50)

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum — $299.99 (Save $200)

Insta Duo60 Pot 7 in 1 Red — $59.99 (Save $40)

Best Buy: These early deals are on now:

Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case — $164.99 (Save $35)

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 — $899 (Save $300)

Sony X8006 LED Smart 4K TV — $499 (Save $300)

Walmart: These early deals are on now:

23andMe DNA Test Kit — $99 (Save $100)

Kitchenaid 4.5 Quart Artisan Stand Mixer — $199 (save $60)

Play Station Slim Fortnite Bundle with Gaming Headphone — $ 299 (Save $59)

Samsung 2019 Model 65-in QLED QN 4K UHD Smart TV — $997.99 (Save $802)

More from New Jersey 101.5: