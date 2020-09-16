Some of NJ’s biggest malls will be closed on Thanksgiving

One of the biggest mall operators in New Jersey has announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving to give families a chance to be together and enjoy the holiday. Sad that in this day and age, this actually makes news.

Many of us remember a time when we wouldn't expect a mall to be open and wouldn't dream of going shopping on such a great American family holiday. We're not sure when all of that changed and retailers became so competitive and people became so materialistic that we would consider that would be a day for a shopping mall to operate as usual. One of the reasons we find ourselves in such chaos, and there are a few, is the breakdown and devaluation of American family life.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Simon Properties announced this week that they are not opening their malls on Thanksgiving Day. I'm all for choice and convenience and if that's your prerogative to go shopping on that day, by all means go. But it's a refreshing and much needed change in direction that Simon is closing it's doors on such a significant day. Maybe they'll lose market share and maybe they won't, but many people who value the real important things in life, like family, will remember. Maybe it will build loyalty or maybe it won't, but in this time of corporate cowardice and greed, it means something to some of us.

Here is a list of the malls and shopping centers that Simon operates in NJ:

Gloucester Premium Outlets - Blackwood

Jackson Premium Outlets - Jackson

Jersey Shore Premium Outlets - Tinton Falls

Livingston Mall - Livingston

Menlo Park Mall - Edison

Newport Crossing - Jersey City

Newport Plaza - Jersey City

Ocean County Mall - Toms River

Quakerbridge Mall - Lawrenceville

Rockaway Townsquare - Rockaway

The MIlls at Jersey Gardens - Elizabeth

The Shops at Riverside - Hacensack

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.