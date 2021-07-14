Some in NJ have had bad reactions to ‘the jab’ (Opinion)

A very dear friend of mine has been in terrible shape for the last two months ever since he got the COVID-19 vaccine. He was hospitalized for three days. Serious nerve pain, like needles and pins throughout his entire body. He is in terrific health and has three young school-age children.

He believes in vaccines and in the medical establishment. He and his spouse willingly and eagerly took the vaccine. Life has been a nightmare ever since. Moderna, the company that produced a vaccine has given his family no answers. They simply point to the waiver he signed, and their prepared statement.

Their family doctor and all the other doctors who have examined him also have no answers. His story is not common. In fact, it’s rare, but it is real!

I have heard of several people who have had bad reactions to the vaccine. Now I know someone that I love and care about very much who is going through tremendous suffering and wondering if he’ll ever return to normal. His doctors have no answers and no prognosis. We talked about this on the air Monday morning. Many people called with similar bad reactions.

The VAERS report which doesn’t seem to make it to the corporate media and is considered an unreliable accounting of the actual numbers, still reports quite a few deaths and injuries.

Just in giving people a voice to tell their story, some of the reaction via email was harsh. “How dare you tell people not to get vaccinated!", “Why are you discussing medical science you’re not a doctor!"

We offered no opinion. We just gave people a chance to tell their story since the big tech platforms and the corporate media are not widely reporting these stories for whatever reason.

The decision to get the vaccine should be purely personal depending on your medical condition and situation. But it has become more like a religion to so many people. My friend who is suffering right now with the aftereffects of the vaccine was an absolute firm believer in medical science and this vaccine. If he could turn back the clock, he would never do it again.

You can decide for yourself what’s best for you and your family as far as the vaccine is concerned, but at least let people share their experiences and have a voice. Is this still the United States of America? Apparently not if you want to attend college on campus at many schools in New Jersey, where anti-Americanism seems to be the dominant course of study these days.

We thought vaccine hesitancy was a touchy subject, but even talking about it gets people worked up. Maybe irrational irritability it's one of the side effects of that shot they took.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.