Solar panels catch fire atop Hobby Lobby store in Holmdel, again
HOLMDEL — Some solar panels caught fire atop the same township store for the second time in just under a year, sending one firefighter for treatment of heat exhaustion.
Holmdel Police said just after 11 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a roof fire at the Hobby Lobby store along Route 35, where dark smoke could be seen billowing from the roof.
Responding officers evacuated the store and other businesses within the shopping center, as Holmdel firefighters and several other local fire crews responded and put out the flames.
One firefighter was treated and released for heat exhaustion, according to Holmdel Fire & Rescue Company #2 on its Facebook page.
Other businesses in the shopping center have since reopened, police said.
The Monmouth County Fire Marshall's Office has investigated the incident, though no further details were given on Sunday.
This is the second time since last May that solar panels caught fire at the same building, as previously reported by TapInto.