Snow coming to my NJ town in two weeks, according to source

Everyone knows that the accuracy of the Farmer's Almanac and its poor stepchild, the Old Farmer's Almanac forecast, are spurious at best.

It’s not like anybody would put too much trust in their reliability.

So, while it's hard to know just how accurate a forecast that far out can be, changing the clocks back definitely puts winter weather on our minds.

But the way the world works now with immediate information available to us at all times, no one has any patience anymore.

We are so desperate to know what the weather is going to be far down the road that people will look at sources whose predictions are dubious at best.

So here’s the general consensus from both the Farmer's Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Winter '24 is going to make winter '23 seem like summer in comparison. Winter is BACK, according to both publications. According to the Farmers Almanac, Snowfall will be above normal across most snow-prone areas.

Does anyone remember the October snow that we had after Hurricane Sandy? it’s not out of the realm of possibility that this November snow that the Old Farmers Almanac is predicting could actually happen.

I plugged my ZIP Code into their weather, forecasting tool, and you’re not gonna believe it when it says snow is coming.

Here is the Long Range forecast for the ZIP Code 07712 for November 2023, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Nov 1-8

Sunny north, showers south; mild (We did have mostly sunshine from November 1-8 and it has been mild so far, so that part isn’t off by too much.)

Nov 9-11 Rainy, warm.

Nov 12-13 Sunny, mild.

Nov 14-19 Showers north, sunny south; chilly.

But here’s the really surprising part: the forecast for Nov 20-23 reads “Snow, then rain; chilly”

You can find the link here and enter your own ZIP Code to see if it says the same about your area.

Guys, I don’t know about you, but I’m not ready for it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

