Smithville Car Cruise this Friday — A great Jersey family outing

While I will never understand people’s love of classic cars, I do live in a household of men who do. Because of this, I am always on the lookout for car shows or cruises in the area and one is coming up this Friday!

If you are unfamiliar with car cruises, they are essentially events where people can arrive driving their favorite car and once parked, walk around and observe all of the other vehicles.

The event on the 25th is located in Smithville, at the Village Green and will run from 5-8 pm. Car enthusiasts are welcome to come and chat about their love of cars while enjoying the shops and eateries within walking distance of the event.

Not to mention, this event is completely free and a great Friday night activity!

You can head to Smithville with your entire family and drop the car lovers at the event while you explore and do some shopping around town. Once the event is over you can head to dinner with everyone and share your findings from the day. There’s nothing better than finding an activity that the whole family can be a part of and this one is definitely it!

This is a great event to check out if you are unfamiliar with Smithville as well as it is a quaint and elegantly historic town. There is even a bed and breakfast if you want to make a weekend out of this event and really learn the history of Smithville and admire all it has to offer.

For more information on the event see here!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.