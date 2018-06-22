Small earthquake measured in South Jersey

A "microearthquake" was felt in South Jersey early on Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the low-intensity event that measured a magnitude 1.6 on the Richter scale was centered in the Leisuretowne section of Southampton and struck around 12:30 a.m.

However, not very many people felt the quake given the hour and the fact that "microearthquakes" are only felt for about a 5-mile radius, according to the USGS.

The most recent earthquake felt in New Jersey was in November when a 4.4 magnitude quake centered in the Delaware Bay just north of Dover, Delaware. It was felt as far north as Morris County.