Skechers has opened a new store in New Jersey … and it’s big

Skechers, the footwear and lifestyle company, has opened its largest East Coast store in the Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth.

The new “superstore” is 22,000 square feet, easily surpassing the 2,900-foot store it’s replacing.

In a release, Skechers President Michael Greenberg said:

“To help us meet consumer’s growing demand for our product, Simon Property Group found the ideal size and location for our new home—a nearly 22,000-square-foot superstore significantly larger than our previous 2,900-square-foot location at The Mills at Jersey Gardens and one that allows us to showcase our apparel in a dedicated 4,000-square-foot space. A complete fashion, lifestyle and performance destination enables regional consumers, locals and tourists to explore our entire comfort offering.”

According to Retail and Leisure International, the new store has dedicated areas for Skechers Performance and Skechers Works as well as 4,000 square feet just for Skechers apparel. Of course, with that big a space, expect tons of shoes, both athletic and casual. The release adds that they have shoes just for pickleball, too.

The store is on the second floor of the mall and features LED lighting, concrete and recycled vinyl flooring, and energy-conscious ceiling fans as well as recycled rubber seating throughout the store.

Skechers bills itself as the “Comfort Technology Company” and says it is the world’s third-largest athletic lifestyle footwear brand. There are over 540 Skechers stores in the United States, more than 3,700 international stores, online at Skechers.com, and at many leading retailers worldwide.

