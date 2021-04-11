Sizzling summertime tradition returning to Seaside Heights for 2021
As Summer gets closer and closer, we are starting to get an idea of which events will be returning. Seaside Heights has made some exciting announcements, and this one is no exception.
On the heels of dropping the official free fireworks dates, and live music schedule, I am pumped to tell you that bonfires on the beach in Seaside Heights will be back this summer.
Bring your beach chairs and blankets to North Beach on Monday nights for Seaside Heights’ family-friendly 'Bonfire-on-the-Beach.'
North Beach is at Hiering Avenue. The exact location of the bonfire will depend on surf and wind conditions on a given night, but it will always be in the general vicinity. You can't miss it. Just look for the giant flames.
If you've never checked it out, this is the year. The atmosphere and people are so chill. As the fire burns, you can stargaze as you take in the sounds of some of the Jersey Shore's best acoustic musicians.
The bonfire begins at sundown and runs until about 9:30 p.m.
Put these dates in your calendar:
- July 5
- July 12
- July 19
- July 26
- August 2
- August 9
- August 16
Seaside Heights is loading up the summer schedule with entertainment. Fireworks are back, there are select Arts and Crafts by the Sea events and check out this free live music lineup.
According to Exit82.com, there will be three concerts on the beach in Seaside Heights.