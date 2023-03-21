Six NJ companies named among the ‘most ethical’

How many people do you believe actually admire the company they work for? Not just like their job or their co-workers, but truly admire the mission of the employer? The chance of that happening at six companies in New Jersey should be higher as they were named among the most ethical in the world.

The list was compiled by Ethisphere a company that advises companies on creating ethical standards and meeting them. Ethisphere came up with a proprietary Ethics Quotient on which to judge the companies.

The formula features over 200 questions on “culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives that support a strong value chain.”

The six New Jersey companies that made the list of most ethical are:

ADM, Cranbury

Anywhere Real Estate, Madison

Booz Allen Hamilton, Eatontown

Prudential Financial, Newark

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Parsippany

Zoetis, Parsippany

To qualify as a New Jersey company, the firm’s headquarters has to be in the Garden State.

Ethisphere tabbed 135 companies for the honor, the 17th year they’ve done this list.

People look to businesses today to lead on important issues and to do right by all of their stakeholders,” said Ethisphere CEO Erica Salmon Byrne. “It takes vision and values to explain your why and create the programs and practices that turn those statements into actions. We are thrilled to celebrate this year’s honorees as part of an exclusive group dedicated to leading by example on business integrity.

The complete list can be found here.

