Six Flags Wild Safari welcomes adorable new additions

As the Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Through Adventure prepares to open later this month, there will be new additions to enjoy, including a new, rare African bongo calf. The bongo, native to Africa, is the world’s third largest antelope and there are believed to only be around 150 left in the wild. But the new bongo calf is not the only new resident coming this Spring; there are also new giraffe calves as well as an Asian water buffalo calf and Siberian tiger cubs. And there are even more more coming.

According to the park in a press release, "Later this spring, the Animal Care Team looks forward to welcoming an array of adorable babies including eland, dama gazelle, and ankoli cattle calves in the Wilde Plains; wildebeest calves in the Serengeti Grasslands; kangaroo joeys in Didgeridoo Pass; bison calves in The Americas; zebra foals and Asian water buffalo calf in Afrikka; nilgai calves in Tigris Asiana, and playful baboons in Baboon Village."

The safari journey will offer a contact-free experience. All safari tickets must be purchased online and in advance. Ticket sales will not be available at the gate. To prevent overcrowding and provide proper social distancing, the safari will require all guests to make advance reservations using Six Flags’ online reservation system. Active Members, Season Pass Holders, and single-day ticket holders can make reservations here. Guests without advance reservations will not be allowed to enter.

A list of safety requirements is available on the park’s website and include keeping all windows, doors, and convertible tops closed; not feeding or touching the animals; no smoking, littering, or stopping; cars, SUVs and consumer pickup trucks with empty beds only – no campers, RVs, commercial vehicles or trucks larger than a consumer pickup truck; maximum speed of 5 mph and maintaining safe distance between other cars and animals. Pets are not permitted inside vehicles. All vehicles will be inspected prior to entering the safari, rules will be enforced throughout the journey by park staff, and anyone who violates the rules will be ejected from the park without a refund and possibly prosecuted.

The Wild Safari will open March 20, with daily operation beginning March 27.

