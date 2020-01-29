Six Flags is hiring now for the summer

There are a lot of positions available for the summer season at Six Flags Great Adventure. The park has posted a bunch of openings for ride operators, food service workers, lifeguards, retail workers, security, office workers, performers (singers, dancers, jugglers, stilt walkers to name a few), landscapers, and more; they’re even looking for Safari Tour guides.

The employment center will be open from 11 am to 7 pm daily starting on February 8th, and there are a number of ways to apply. You can submit your application electronically and set up a weekday or weekend in person interview or set up a virtual, video interview. I know several people who have had summer jobs at Six Flags, and they all say it was a lot of work, but a really fun atmosphere. There are a lot of other young people working there to befriend.

If you’re interested in applying, here is the link. The park opens in April with limited days and hours. It goes full time the last week in May.

More from New Jersey 101.5