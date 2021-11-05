Six Flags’ Holiday in the Park and Drive-Thru offer new attractions for 2021

It's sparkling, it's festive, it's thrilling and it's entertaining!

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson has announced its Holiday in the Park and Drive-Thru experience will shine even brighter than ever this year with millions of glittering lights, festive foods and thrilling new rides.

Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience, which debuted in 2020, returns this year. From November 13 through January 9, the World's Ultimate Thrill Park will transform into a winter wonderland, offering guests two ways to experience the joy of the holidays.

Gingerbread Junction at Six Flags Great Adventure's Holiday in the Park. Photo Credit: Six Flags

What new attractions will debut for Holiday in the Park 2021?

Festive Fireside - Bathed in a warm red, orange, and yellow glow, this new section will boast the triple-record-breaking Jersey Devil Coaster. A "hot" new character, Chris P. Sizzle will welcome guests with his spicy wit. Plus, there will be some delicious food offered such as Jersey Devil BBQ and Jersey Devil S'mores.

Magic Tree Show at Six Flags Great Adventure's Holiday in the Park. Photo Credit: Six Flags

Light Shows - Every 15 minutes in Merry Market Place, Merry Light Show trees will come to life as their lights "dance" to a whimsical soundtrack. Santa Claus will be there for kids to tell him their wish list. In Wild Lights National Park, the Wilderness Theater stage will sparkle every 30 minutes.

Merry Market Place at Six Flags Great Adventure's Holiday in the Park. Photo Credit: Six Flags

Winter Wizard - The seasonal sorcerer joins the Royal Court, charming guests in Deck the Halls.

Decking the Halls with Doc Swan - Master illusionist Doc Swan will bring his signature magic and surprises to Deck the Halls.

Street Entertainment - The Elves are loose! Elf Patrol will bring fun and games to the streets while the Ice Pops elf duo will breakdance their way into guests' hearts.

Jersey Devil Coaster & Lil' Coaster - Lil' Devil Coaster, which is the 14th roller coaster recently debuted by the theme park, is just a junior version of the massive Jersey Devil Coaster. Both rides will be available for Holiday in the Park, weather permitting.

Sweet Treats, Proudly Serving Starbucks - Guests can warm themselves with delicious specialty coffee from Sweet Treats, now serving Starbucks.

Joy to the World Menorah Lighting at Six Flags Great Adventure's Holiday in the Park. Photo Credit: Six Flags

Signature Holiday in the Park attractions also returns including festive fire pits for toasting s'mores, seasonal beers and spiked egg nog, the Royal Court featuring Snow Queen and Peppermint Princess, Joy to the World, a tranquil pathway of warmly lit trees and luminaries, and so much more. The Holiday Friends plush toy program will donate one plush for every plush purchased. The Holiday Craze Mirror Maze will give $1 of each pass purchased for local college scholarship foundations.

Holiday in the Park will operate Nov. 13 &14, 20 &21, 26 to 28; Dec. 4 & 5, 11 &12, 17 to 19, 23 and Dec. 26 to Jan. 2

What is the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience?

It's the second season of the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience. It offers guests and family pets a unique way to experience the holiday of beauty from the comfort of their own vehicles. Reservations are required.

The Drive-Thru Experience will debut new attractions in 2021:

New Course - Guests will experience a new driving pattern to weave them through 10 themed sections, starting by Kingda Ka and ending near Superman - Ultimate Flight.

Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience at Six Flags Great Adventure's Holiday in the Park. Photo Credit: Six Flags

Winter Wizard - This seasonal sorcerer will greet vehicles as they pass through Gingerbread Junction on the way to Joy to the World.

New Walk-Thru Experience - Once guests enjoy the drive-thru experience, they can extend the fun by exiting their cars to visit Merry Market Place. Piping-hot holiday fare will be served. Guests can warm themselves by the fire pits and toast s'mores, shop for great holiday gifts, play holiday games and sample seasonal beverages. Every 15 minutes, trees will come to life as their lights "dance" to music. Santa and the elves will be on hand too for photos.

The Poinsettia Princess welcomes cars at the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience at Six Flags Great Adventure. Photo Credit: Six Flags

Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience will operate Nov. 15 to 19, 22 to 25, and 29 & 30; Dec. 1 to 3, 6 to 10, 13 to 16, 20 to 22, 24 & 25, and Jan. 3 to 9.

Other Six Flags Special Events

Don't forget about the Holiday Wine Fest on Nov. 13 and 14 where guests can enjoy a weekend of coasters, cuisine, crafters, and yes, wines from 12 New Jersey vineyards.

There's also the Holiday Food Drive on Nov. 20 and 21 where Six Flags will collect non-perishable food items to benefit Fulfill to help alleviate hunger and build food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

End the year with New Year's Eve fireworks. Fireworks and festive music will ring in 2022 on Dec. 31 at 9 pm in A Main Street Christmas. The event is free with park admission.

More information about Holiday in the Park, the Drive-Thru Experience, and all special events is available at www.sixflags.com/greatadventure.