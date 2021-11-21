Single-car crash off Parkway in Lakewood, NJ kills 9-year-old, police say

LAKEWOOD — A 9-year-old boy from Ocean County died when the car he was riding in went off a ramp along the Garden State Parkway, State Police said.

Jake Olivos, of Beachwood, was thrown from a Volkswagen Passat in a Saturday night crash just before 10:30 p.m. according to police.

The car was at the 89A ramp in Lakewood, from the southbound lanes of the highway, when it veered off the road and rolled over.

The driver suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No details on who was driving the Passat or if there were any other passengers was given as of Sunday.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

