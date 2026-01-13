Sinatra tribute show at The Basie for NJ diabetes charity

Back at the Basie Theater in Red Bank, we have a huge show to invite you to attend!

It's all for a good cause to support the Deborah Podolsky Foundation of Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean County NJ.

The mission of this charity is to improve the lives of people struggling with diabetes. Deborah lost her battle at the young age of 56 and her family is dedicated to keeping her name alive and helping others.

A Sinatra tribute so authentic it stops audiences cold

For many years I've been honored to emcee/host live events with my good friend Michael Martocci who is one of the best Sinatra Tribute Artists in the nation.

Michael is so good that Frank Sinatra’s manager Eliot Weisman, said “Michael is the closest you will ever come to reliving the Sinatra experience."

We've heard this quote again and again over the years from fans: “You close your eyes when Michael is on stage and you think its Frank Sinatra.”

The 32 piece Ol' Blue Eyes orchestra will bring the music to life with powerful renditions of Sinatra's greatest hits.

Reality TV meets stand-up comedy at the Basie

For the comedy portion of this outstanding show, we'll be joined by Housewives of New Jersey, and Wife Swap TV star Joe Gorga sharing his take on life, work and marriage.

And rounding out the musical portion, rising star Brandon Tomasello, who at 19 showcased the big band music still resonating with his generation by opening at Resorts Casino Hotel’s Superstar Theater to a sold-out crowd in Atlantic City.

This achievement led to a six-month residency, making him the youngest entertainer in Atlantic City history to have his own headlining extended stay show.

Get your tickets here and join us in Red Bank!

