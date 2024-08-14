‘Simpsons’ star Hank Azaria is bringing his Springsteen tribute band to NJ

Many people are familiar with Hank Azaria from his work on "The Simpsons." For decades he has voiced characters like Moe the Bartender, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, and many, many others.

He’s also stood out in projects like The Birdcage, Ray Donovan, Brockmire, Along Came Polly, and a little show you might have heard of called Friends.

Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 5 Premiere Getty Images loading...

But did you know about his singing talent?

Azaria had previously sung on Broadway when he was performing in Spamalot, now he’s performing in a Bruce Springsteen tribute band called the EZ Street Band, and they’re making their way to the Garden State.

Opening Night Of "Monty Python's Spamalot" After Party Getty Images loading...

The tribute show will will make its New Jersey debut at the famous Stone Pony in Asbury Park this fall. Presale tickets are on sale now, use the code “PONY.”

Hank Azaria and his EZ Street Band will play the Stone Pony on Friday Nov. 15.

I think of it as a theatrical performance,” said Azaria to Rolling Stone . “I’m staying in character as Bruce even though I’m telling stories about myself. It’s a performance piece, but I’m not a Bruce impersonator.

Proceeds will go to The Four Through Nine Foundation, which is committed to education, social justice, and recovery cause. It was founded by Azaria himself.

The Simpsons 400th Episode Block Party - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

I can't think of a better way to spend my time and use my passion for voices than playing these songs for a crowd that loves them, and to lovingly pay tribute to Bruce, while raising money for folks who need it,” said Azaria.

For tickets and other information, visit the Stone Pony’s website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

