Signs from the NJ to Fla. road trip that should not be necessary (Opinion)

We just got back from Florida attending a wedding for some of our close friends. Great people. Great venue. Great food. Great trip.

You know that I love the road. In another life, I'd happily get my CDL and become a long hauler. For now, my long trips are outside of my professional world, but that doesn't stop me from being competitive.

On this last trip I made it door to door from the hotel parking lot in Orlando to my driveway in 14 hours and 50 minutes. That included a stop for lunch and three stops for gas.

Had a caller Tuesday morning saying he got from Orlando to the Delaware Memorial Bridge in 11 hours and 10 minutes. So, I have a record to beat on the next trip!

One thing I noticed on this trip was a consistency in ridiculous signs in rest rooms along the 95 corridor.

The first that caught my attention was a sign on a bathroom stall saying that only one person allowed at a time. Seems that if you need this kind of instruction that a single stall is only for a single person you may have some other issues. Of course, maybe they are trying to prevent some nefarious activity from happening. That's an entirely other subject that I'll skip for now.

Photo Taken by Bill Spadea

The other absurd sign is one that I've seen in restrooms and workplaces, from Boston to Florida and everywhere in between, is the sign explaining how to wash and dry your hands.

I understand a sign explaining to employees that in order to go back to your station you need to wash your hands, as far too many people don't wash their hands after using the restroom. It's the pictured explanation that gets me.

Centuries from now I can see future humans looking back on what was known as America and conclude that our adult population wasn't so bright as they needed instructions on how to use water, soap and towels to keep hands clean.

Photo Taken by Bill Spadea

What's the dumbest sign you've encountered in your travels? Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 App!

