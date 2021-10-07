MONROE TWP. (Gloucester) — A car backing out of a space in a supermarket parking lot hit a 76-year-old man, who then fell and struck his head on the pavement and subsequently died, police said Wednesday.

According to a release shared on Facebook by the Monroe Township Police Department, the car was vacating its parking space at a ShopRite on Black Horse Pike just before 3 p.m. Tuesday when it struck the man and a shopping cart. Police said the man was walking back to his own, parked vehicle.

After making contact with the vehicle, the investigation revealed, the man fell and hit his head on the pavement and curb. He was taken to Cooper Trauma Center in Camden, where he was pronounced dead later Tuesday afternoon.

Both the deceased man and the driver, a 62-year-old woman, were identified as residents of the nearby Sicklerville section of Winslow Township, but neither of their names were released.

The driver did not complain of any injuries at the scene. No charges have been filed thus far in the case.

The incident remains under investigation, and any witnesses are asked to contact Monroe Township police at 856-728-9800, ext. 578.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

