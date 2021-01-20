ShowRoom Cinema in Bradley Beach may be saved

Many beloved movie theaters were forced to shut down for good due to the restrictions in place for the pandemic, but at least one may be getting new life.

A group of investors that includes Hollywood star, and Montclair resident, Patrick Wilson, has plans to revive the ShowRoom Cinema in Bradley Beach. The group, called Cinema Lab, plans to rename the theater “The Bradley.” According to its Kickstarter campaign, it will be “a community-based cinematic experience featuring first-run movies. With a team of film industry leaders and New Jersey locals behind it and ambitious plans to update the single-screen cinema to include three auditoriums, event space, and more, The Bradley plans to open summer 2021 with a slate of the latest studio, independent, and blockbuster films, live performances, and community programming.”

Cinema Lab has already exceeded their $50,000 goal on Kickstarter. Wilson, known for movies like Insidious, The Conjuring, and Aquaman, got his start in theater and said in a statement: "From first run films to live performances, the revamped Bradley will be leading the charge with the latest technology and a hometown feel, while providing a boutique theatrical experience for Bradley Beach and the surrounding community. Getting into this side of the business has been a passion project of mine for a long time and I’m excited that I can contribute in my own backyard. Can't wait to see you at the movies.”

They are also hoping to get a liquor license for the venue (which isn’t very easy in New Jersey), to make the experience more local and comfortable.

