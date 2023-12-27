Should the Jonas Brothers lose their ‘Jersey card’ after the video they posted? (Opinion)

Good news for JoBros fans, they released a video last week announcing that they’re going to perform at MetLife Stadium as part of the NHL Stadium series on Feb. 17 before the Devils and Flyers face off.

One part of their video, however, gave me pause.

The oldest, Kevin, is the first to speak in the video they posted on the band’s Instagram: “We’re from Jersey… of course we don’t pump our own gas.”

Classic Jersey.

gas pump dkhoriaty ThinkStock loading...

Next Joe Jonas delivers a line to the camera: “We’re from Jersey… of course we’ve spent our summer vacations at the Jersey shore.”

An NJ summer tradition!

Welcome to the Wildwoods sign (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) Welcome to the Wildwoods sign (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Then comes in Nick Jonas: “We’re from Jersey… of course we call it Taylor Ham.”

“It’s pork roll,” says an off-camera voice.

“Shut up,” Nick responds.

EzumeImages EzumeImages loading...

This is where the video should have stopped dead with a record scratch sound effect.

Taylor Ham….

Taylor Ham?!?!

The nerve of these guys!

I’ll give them that they’re from north Jersey (Wyckoff, to be specific), and that’s “we say Taylor Ham” territory, but they can’t speak for the entire state with this misguided statement.

It says right on the package that the beloved NJ breakfast meat is called “pork roll.”

Dennis Malloy photo Dennis Malloy photo loading...

As a born and raised Central-Jerseyan, I can't sit by and let them get away with trying to claim that everyone from the Garden State calls it "Taylor Ham." Some of us know better.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

