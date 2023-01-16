Shots fired inside Wawa store in Ewing, NJ
EWING — An argument inside a 24-hour Wawa led to an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning.
Three or four customers who arrived separately at the store on Parkway Avenue around 3:25 a.m. got into an argument and were asked to leave by workers, according to Ewing police.
One male who left the store returned a short time later and was fired at by one of the others who were still in the store. The other person returned fire.
Police do not believe anyone was struck by gunfire or that any continued threat exists to the community.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked by Ewing police to call their tip line at 609-882-7530.
Violence affects Wawa operations
Security concerns over violence led the chain to close two Philadelphia stores at 12th and Market and 19th and Market. It also temporarily curtailed the hours of several Bucks County stores after they were robbed.
The Ewing store is currently open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
