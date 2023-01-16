EWING — An argument inside a 24-hour Wawa led to an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning.

Three or four customers who arrived separately at the store on Parkway Avenue around 3:25 a.m. got into an argument and were asked to leave by workers, according to Ewing police.

One male who left the store returned a short time later and was fired at by one of the others who were still in the store. The other person returned fire.

Police do not believe anyone was struck by gunfire or that any continued threat exists to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked by Ewing police to call their tip line at 609-882-7530.

Curbside pickup area at Wawa in Ewing Curbside pickup area at Wawa in Ewing (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Violence affects Wawa operations

Security concerns over violence led the chain to close two Philadelphia stores at 12th and Market and 19th and Market. It also temporarily curtailed the hours of several Bucks County stores after they were robbed.

The Ewing store is currently open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Don't say it: 6 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be.