Shots fired at Newark vigil for car crash victims, cops say

NEWARK — A gunman opened fire at a Saturday night prayer vigil for two young men killed in a crash involving a stolen car the day before, leaving several victims hurt.

Four females were struck by gunfire around 9:15 p.m. while they stood outside a home on Bergen Street at Madison Avenue where the crash happened, according to Newark police. As of Sunday morning, one victim was in critical condition while the other three are in stable condition.

Police told NBC 4 New York the females ranged in age from 16 to 20. One was shot in the head while the others were shot in the leg as they lit candles.

The Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) in connection with the vigil shooting.

Quadre Robinson, 17 and Quayim Battle,19 died on Friday morning when the 2011 Acura MDX they were in, hit the house, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. He said the vehicle had been stolen from Elizabeth. The home suffered structural damage and the residents were forced out, Stephens said.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported about 100 other people attended the prayer vigil.

No arrests have been made in the shooting which remained under investigation, according to Newark Police.

Two vehicles that hit a home on Bergen Street in Newark (RLS Metro Breaking News)

