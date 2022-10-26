Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ

HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.

The driver of the stolen vehicle got into an altercation with the other driver and another person at the scene, officials said.

Authorities had not released full details of what happened as of early Wednesday morning.

Two people were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center following the incident.

Route 35 was closed between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road in both directions as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional details.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

