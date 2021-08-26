NEW BRUNSWICK — An individual unaffiliated with Rutgers University was struck Wednesday night by a projectile from a pellet gun along Somerset Avenue on the New Brunswick campus, according to local police.

The incident, being investigated by New Brunswick police as an aggravated assault, occurred at approximately 11:37 p.m., on the sidewalk near Barnes & Noble.

"The victim was physically injured during the incident and was transported for treatment of non-life threatening injuries," Rutgers University Police Department wrote on Facebook.



The perpetrator fled in an unknown direction, police said. The description of the perpetrator is limited at this time.

The police department asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the NBPD’s Detective Bureau at 732-745-5200.



Meanwhile, Rutgers is reminding its community that the university's police department provides escorts for students, faculty and staff upon request.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

