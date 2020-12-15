Shoppes at North Brunswick closed after crash causes gas leak

The Shoppes at North Brunswick were closed on Tuesday afternoon after a car struck a building.

The car went into the Jamba Juice in the middle of the parking lot of the shopping center about 4:20 p.m., North Brunswick police spokesman Brian Hoiberg told New Jersey 101.5.

The two buildings that make up the main shopping area were evacuated and all the stores closed. Hoiberg said PSE&G and firefighters were on scene to repair a gas leak caused by the crash. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Retailers in the main buildings of the shopping center include Starbucks, Banana Republic, the Loft, Talbots, Chipotle, Men's Warehouse and M&T Bank.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ