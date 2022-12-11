Shooting at Glassboro, NJ home kills 22-year-old man

Shooting at Glassboro, NJ home kills 22-year-old man

Glassboro police (Glassboro police via Facebook)

GLASSBORO — A local 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a home a third of a mile away from Rowan University campus.

Around 1 a.m. early Friday morning, gunshots rang out at a home on the 200 block of University Boulevard, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Cops arrived at the residence and had to remove "several occupants" from the home to get to the victim. Travon Barker-Bordley, 22, of Glassboro, was found in a bedroom on the second floor of the home.

An autopsy confirmed the shooting was a homicide. Despite the killing, authorities say there is no risk to the public.

Police also noted that the home was not on campus and that the shooting did not impact Rowan University. It occurred about a third of a mile away from the campus athletic fields.

Prosecutors are encouraging witnesses with information to contact Detective Brandon Cohen at 856-384-5524.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Filed Under: Glassboro, Gloucester County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM