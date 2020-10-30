It's not surprising at all that in the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll New Jersey voters prefer Joe Biden over President Trump by a 61% to 37% margin. What is a surprise in 'blue' New Jersey is all of the Trump signs you see everywhere I travel in my area of South Jersey along with all of the boat parades, car rallies and meet ups for President Trump.

Like most polls taken today about presidential politics, I'm not confident in its accuracy. Donald Trump is such a polarizing and controversial figure that people often don't want to admit that they support him. It could end friendships, damage careers, cause friction with family, neighbors and co-workers. The results will probably be closer to 50-50 than the polls would indicate.

I think there are a lot of people like myself, who never liked his personality, wish he would choose different words and different battles, but see that he's done some really good things, much of which is rarely reported in the mainstream or social media. But more and more people in New Jersey are fearing a Democrat Party that is lurching far too far to the left.

The trend in the last 30 years is that our state has gone for the Democrat in Presidential election. The last time New Jersey went red for President was George H. W. Bush in 1988 and hasn't looked back since. Unlikely it will this year will be different, but I wouldn't shocked if it were a lot closer that the polls predict.

