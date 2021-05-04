Shocking! New Jersey drivers ranked among the best (Opinion)

I couldn't believe this when I read it and I didn't even read it while trying to maneuver in traffic. A new study published by the law firm of Friend, Levinson, and Turner has New Jersey drivers ranked with best in the country. Think about that the next time someone cuts you off and flips you the state bird.

According to the report, the study considered:

DUI arrests per 100,00

Accident fatalities per 100,00,

The number of uninsured drivers,

The number of google searches related to "How to get out of a ticket" (in New Jersey that would be "I know a guy" or "car accident lawyer").

Based on their finding New Jersey ranked 8th best or 42 worst tied with Ohio depending how you look at it with 290 DUI arrests per capita, 8 collision fatalities per capita,14.9 uninsured drivers, and 108 driving-related google searches per 100,000.

Here's the top ten best drivers according to the study

1. New York

2. Massachusetts

3. Pennsylvania

4. Connecticut (tie)

5. Illinois (tie)

6. Virginia (tie)

7. North Carolina

8. New Jersey (tie)

9. Ohio (tie)

10. Minnesota (tie)

And if you're thinking of traveling or actually moving away and leaving New Jersey, here are the states with the worst drivers

1. New Mexico

2. Arkansas (tie)

3. Alabama (tie)

4. Wyoming

5. Montana

6. Delaware

7. Louisiana

8. South Carolina

9. Tennessee (tie)

10. Missouri (tie)

Notice nearly half of the states with the worst drivers reside in the south. Meanwhile, the states with the best drivers are driving in more congestion, especially in New Jersey.

So next time you get aggravated driving on a New Jersey road, remember, it could be worse, you could be driving in New Mexico. With my luck that would be the license plate on the car in front of me.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

