NJ roads are a mess – another day, another crash

Monday morning started with another roadway fatality.

It's not just your perception that the roads in NJ are getting more dangerous, they are.

In 2020 there were 540 fatal accidents resulting in 586 deaths.

That was a jump over 2019 where there were 524 fatal crashes killing 558 people. So far this year, there have been 310 fatal crashes with 320 deaths as of July 23.

I told the story this morning about seeing a billboard in upstate New York for a woman who has been missing since 1982. It struck me as odd given that 40 years have passed, but I get that families never lose hope.

That said, taking my eyes off the road for that split second caused me to have to slam on the brakes because the guy in front of me stopped short.

Bottom line is that the roads are becoming more dangerous and despite the cutting-edge technology used in most new cars, we're losing the ability to actually command the vehicle.

As you know, I taught my kids how to drive on a manual transmission. The great thing about driving stick is you actually have to pay attention and drive the car.

Should more people learn to drive on a stick shift?

Should we increase the road hours in training before letting people get a license?

Should seniors be retested for a drivers license?

All valid questions as the danger level has risen during the past few years. What are your thoughts on how to make our roads safer?

