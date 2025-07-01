🚧The Route 71 bridge between Belmar and Avon-by-the-Sea closed in mid-June

🚧Parts may need to be custom-made for the 93-year-old bridge

🚧There is no timetable from NJ DOT to reopen the bridge

BELMAR — With no timetable yet for reopening the Shark River Bridge and repair parts hard to find NJ Transit is offering free shuttle bus service to help the businesses along Route 71.

The shuttle began running Tuesday morning between the business districts in Belmar and Avon-by-the-Sea as emergency repairs continue on the Route 71 bridge. The shuttle will operate daily and make 9 stops. The bus has 20 seats, is ADA accessible, and has bicycle carrying capability, according to NJ DOT.

The bridge is in the up position, as the bridge must legally be available to marine traffic. The north leaf will be lowered several times daily to minimize the stress of being in just one position.

Shark River Bridge shuttle bus route Shark River Bridge shuttle bus route (NJ DOT) loading...

Custom-made parts needed

The shuttle will continue to operate daily until the bridge is reopened to both vehicles and pedestrians between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. But how long that will be has not been determined.

"The failure of mechanical components on the 93-year-old Route 71 Bridge over Shark River is similar to last year. The repair may be similar to what was done to restore operation on the North Leaf; however, sourcing parts is challenging and may require some parts to be custom-made," the agency said in a statement.

NJDOT has a capital project in design to replace the Route 71 Bridge. The final design is expected to begin next year, with construction expected to start in 2028 and complete in 2031.

Shark River Bridge detours Route 71/Main Street northbound from Belmar to Avon by the Sea Detour: Motorists on Route 71 northbound will be directed to turn left onto Eighth Avenue

Turn right on Route 35

Continue over the Route 35/Shark River Bridge and follow signs for Avon by the Sea Route 71/Main Street southbound from Avon by the Sea to Belmar Detour: Motorists on Route 71 southbound will be directed to turn right onto Sylvania Avenue

Stay right and take the ramp to Route 35 South/Belmar

Take the Route 35 Bridge over the Shark River into Belmar

Turn left onto Eighth Avenue and follow to Main Street

