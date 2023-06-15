Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his Big Chicken to NJ

New Jersey native Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his wildly popular Big Chicken to his home state.

According to Daily Voice the chain is planning at least six Garden State locations with the first planned for Middlesex Borough.

Via Big Chicken on Facebook Via Big Chicken on Facebook loading...

Franchise Wire says that one is coming to the AC Airport in Egg Harbor in September.

As the name implies, the star of the show is chicken. Big Chicken offers all manner of chicken sandwiches, ranging from the Big Aristotle, the Uncle Jerome, the Big & Sloppy, the Shaq Attack, and several others, and they’re all BIG.

Via Big Chicken on Facebook Via Big Chicken on Facebook loading...

Some of the popular menu items include (from the website)

Chicken Sandwich: This is the signature dish at Big Chicken. It is made with a crispy chicken breast that is topped with cheese, bacon, and a special Big Chicken sauce.

Tenders: These are made with all-white meat chicken that is hand-breaded and fried to perfection.

Wings: These are made with all-white meat chicken that is tossed in your choice of sauce.

Nuggets: These are made with all-white meat chicken that is crispy and flavorful.

Fries: These are made with fresh potatoes that are cut and fried to order.

Mac and Cheese: This is a classic comfort food that is made with elbow macaroni and a creamy cheese sauce.

Coleslaw: This is a refreshing side dish that is made with cabbage, carrots, and a creamy dressing.

A company spokeswoman told the Daily Voice that they’re not sure when all the New Jersey restaurants will be up and running:

Via Big Chicken on Facebook Via Big Chicken on Facebook loading...

"The franchisees are still in negotiations," she said. "We currently do not have a timeline for opening, and will know more when individual leases are signed for each location."

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom