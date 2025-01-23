‘Sexy,’ ‘Modern’ bar/restaurant opens in my hometown of Rahway, NJ

I just learned of another reason I need to get back to my hometown of Rahway for a visit.

I grew up there as a kid, right next to the middle school on Kline Place. Back then it was a bit down on its luck. In later years there was a renaissance with the old Rahway movie theater turning into the Union County Performing Arts Center, which in turn brought more visitors to the city and a need for more restaurants.

Its ease with getting into New York City with NJ Transit trains got more and more attention, rents went up, and Rahway slowly reinvented itself.

Now a restaurant and bar called Fork just opened that seems like the ultimate culmination of all those baby steps.

According to mycentraljersey.com, co-owner Fisnik Syla calls Fork a "modern and sexy" restaurant where people will "feel like they're in New York City."

They just opened on Jan. 16 at 1519 Main St. where Romero's Tavern used to be. Their chef, Dino Berisha, comes from the tony towns of Basking Ridge and Bernardsville having worked at Toca Vez and Bistro Seven Three, respectively.

Their atmosphere is said to be as exquisite as their food with a comfortable 16-seat bar with an attractive brick wall loaded with photos and prints. It has a 70-seat dining room that has been packed since it opened. Word spread fast about the fine dining here and it seems to be disappointing no one.

With appetizers like cacio e pepe bites and sushi pizza and entrees such as linguine carbonara and Alaskan cod wrapped in prosciutto and baked over butter-whipped potatoes you’ll have a hard time choosing.

“We wanted to make Fork a place for someone who has $100 or someone who has $1 million,” explained Syla. “We have been to hundreds of restaurants, so we took a little from every restaurant we love to make it feel like home.”

You've come a long way Rahway.

