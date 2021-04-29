Several New Jersey colleges named to ‘best value’ list
The Princeton Review has released its annual list of best value colleges and New Jersey is pretty well represented. The methodology uses a "return on investment” approach, considering each school’s academic rating, financial aid rating, and college costs rating; they also consider the career prospects for graduates. So, what are the New Jersey schools that made the list of 200?
- Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken
The school is lauded for offering an Ivy League caliber education at a more affordable price and the strong career prospects for its grads.
- The College of New Jersey - Ewing
The Princeton Review points out the school’s small class size and collaborative atmosphere
- Drew University - Madison
Its proximity to job and internship possibilities in New York as well as its highly ranked science and theater departments
- The New Jersey Institute of Technology - Newark
The generous financial aid and strong academic programs are noted
- Princeton University - Princeton
You might be surprised to see such an expensive school on a “best value” list, but Princeton offers a great deal of financial aid for accepted students, and, of course, its academics are top notch