Several New Jersey colleges named to ‘best value’ list

(Thinkstock)

The Princeton Review has released its annual list of best value colleges and New Jersey is pretty well represented. The methodology uses a "return on investment” approach, considering each school’s academic rating, financial aid rating, and college costs rating; they also consider the career prospects for graduates. So, what are the New Jersey schools that made the list of 200?

  • Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken

    The school is lauded for offering an Ivy League caliber education at a more affordable price and the strong career prospects for its grads.

  • The College of New Jersey - Ewing

    The Princeton Review points out the school’s small class size and collaborative atmosphere

  • Drew University - Madison

    Its proximity to job and internship possibilities in New York as well as its highly ranked science and theater departments

  • The New Jersey Institute of Technology - Newark

    The generous financial aid and strong academic programs are noted

  • Princeton University - Princeton

    You might be surprised to see such an expensive school on a “best value” list, but Princeton offers a great deal of financial aid for accepted students, and, of course, its academics are top notch

The Princeton Review examined over 600 schools to compile its rankings, whittling down the list to the select 200; they are not ranked within the list. They look for “stellar academics, affordable cost—either via a comparatively low sticker price or generous financial aid (or both!), and strong career prospects for graduates. The Princeton Review offers test prep materials for things like the SAT, MCAT, and others.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

