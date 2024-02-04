Settle this debate, New Jersey: is it normal to do this every morning?

Fellow, New Jerseyans, I need you to settle a debate that came up this week:

Is it normal to set multiple alarms to wake up?

I was under the impression that this was standard. I tend to set three alarms:

One to nudge me, warning me that another day has dawned. (An hour before I have to get up)

Another to let me know I have to get up soon. (About 20 minutes before I have to get up)

A final one to say “okay, get your lazy ass out of bed!” (When I have to get up)

This was challenged by my coworker Bill Doyle, declaring it to not be the norm, so I asked some other coworkers and it turns out we at NJ101.5 are a station divided:

Jill Myra who reports on New Jersey traffic south: two alarms but with one snooze each, we’ll chalk that up to four alarms.

NJ101.5’s digital managing editor, Sergio Bichao, only needs two. Our pal, Joe, from our sister station 94.5 WPST needs six alarms every day to wake up for the morning show.

Our morning show producer, Kristen, sent me these screenshots, I’ll let them speak for themselves…

Such is the life of a morning show producer.

Then we have our news reporters, Dan Alexander and Rick Rickman, they only need one alarm to get up. I guess newsmen are a different breed.

Just when I thought that was the most insane take on this… we took calls on air from fellow New Jerseyans who said they never even bother setting an alarm.

These aren’t people who are without jobs or other obligations, they can just mentally tell themselves they have to be up at a certain time and their body clock acts accordingly.

Can you imagine? Obviously I can’t.

So where do you fall on this? Am I the odd one here for setting multiple alarms?

Let me know in the poll below:

Need help getting a better night’s rest prior to that alarm going off? Check these out:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

