Seriously? Website claims New Jersey is the best-run state (Opinion)

If I told you that New Jersey is the best-run state, what would your immediate reaction be? Now that you've spit your coffee out of your mouth, check this out from Slate.com

Among the reasons cited are New Jersey "going back and forth with New York for the distinction of having the highest vax rate of any state with an at least equally large population—both states have double-jabbed 66% of all residents—and it has one of the lowest rates of infection in the country. Pockets of vaccine hesitancy have been attacked proactively with school- and neighborhood-based outreach programs"

The website also cites how New Jersey conducted the presidential election, saying "New Jersey ran an entire presidential and congressional election in which mail ballots were sent to every voter and then — unlike in New York — counted quickly afterward."

Slate.com also mentions the guaranteeing of 40 hours paid sick leave to in-state workers, the raising of the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024, and of course, the millionaire's tax.

