Senate candidate in PA uses Snooki from ‘Jersey Shore’ to troll Dr. Oz (Opinion)

Pennsylvania’s Senate candidate, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, has certainly been using his opponent’s New Jersey ties against him in this campaign cycle.

The PA native is leaning in on pointing out that the Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is an outsider to the Keystone State.

First, Fetterman sent a message to Dr. Oz via the literal Jersey Shore, specifically with a plane banner that flew over New Jersey beaches reading “Hey Dr. Oz. Welcome home to NJ! ♥ John.”

His next message used the not-so-literal Jersey Shore, namely "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

That’s right, even though Jersey Shore 2.0 is on its way with a whole new cast, we still haven’t heard the last of Snooki.

Fetterman tweeted out a Cameo video of the reality show star, tagging Dr. Oz with the caption “JERSEY loves you + will not forget you.”

In the video, Snooki seemingly is genuinely wishing Oz well. I can’t tell if she knows she’s trolling him.

Here’s her message:

Hey, Mehmet! This is Nicole-Snooki. I’m a hot mess on a reality show, basically, and I enjoy life. I heard that you moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job, and personally, I don't know why anyone would want to leave Jersey, because it's like, the best place ever, and we're all hot messes.

Hey, she's not wrong.

She continues:

But I want to say best of luck to you. I know you're away from home and you're in a new place, but Jersey will not forget you. I just want to let you know, I will not forget you. And don't worry, you'll be back home Jersey soon. This is only temporary.

She finishes by blowing a kiss.

You can watch the video here and decide for yourself if you think she’s in on the bit.

With this kind of social media trolling, it seems like Fetterman himself would do well on a reality show. He clearly loves the petty drama.

OK, I’ll admit, I’m enjoying it too. The cattiness is fun to watch, we have months until Election Day and I can’t wait to see what’s next.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.