NJ celebs on a mission to take down Dr. Oz (Opinion)

I wrote about Mehmet Oz, better known as TV doctor Dr. Oz, in December. It wasn’t flattering. He treats science as suggestion and has so many quack remedies you’d think he lives on a duck farm.

“Dr. Oz has repeatedly shown disdain for science and for evidence-based medicine, as well as baseless and relentless opposition to the genetic engineering of food crops. Worst of all, he has manifested an egregious lack of integrity by promoting quack treatments and cures in the interest of personal financial gain.”

This is from part of a statement to Columbia University signed by 10 doctors. He’s promoted faith healers. He’s promoted psychics. And now he’s promoting himself for U.S. Senate to represent the state of Pennsylvania.

Only…he’s not from Pennsylvania. He’s from New Jersey.

He’s doing the same cheap trick Hillary Clinton did years ago. Establish residency in a state just to qualify for a senate seat.

But John Fetterman, his Democratic opponent, thinks he found a way to not just drive home the point he’s a political carpetbagger, but to fully nail him to the wall with it.

Humor. And fame. The same fame that is making Oz’s name recognition so important is now working against him. Other famous people from New Jersey are helping Fetterman call Oz out.

Remember the banner plane that flew over the Jersey Shore trolling Oz by welcoming him “home” to NJ?

Then there was arranging Snooki of “Jersey Shore” fame to look into a camera and address Oz directly.

Now a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band has entered the fray. Little Steven. Miami Steve. Steven Van Zandt has put out a video for the Fetterman campaign questioning Oz as to what he’s “doin’” in Pennsylvania.

Mehmet Oz is said to have lived some 30 years in New Jersey and primarily stays in well-heeled Cliffside Park in a mansion overlooking the Hudson. The lieutenant governor running against him is doing his best to have it count against Oz in November and it sure looks like he’s having fun getting word out.

