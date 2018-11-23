Snooki’s Thanksgiving Day announcement: I’m pregnant

TRENTON — Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has another "meatball" in the oven.

She announced her pregnancy in an Instargram post on Thanksgiving day, showing her two children holding a picture of an sonogram of their sibling. The post was captioned, "what I'm thankful this Thanksgiving."

A possible pregnancy has been hinted at during "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," the latest incarnation of the show that made Snooki pregnant. On the Nov. 15 episode Polizzi thought she was with child after drinking heavily and then throwing up, but a pregnancy test came up negative , according to People magazine.

The infamous star told Entertainment Tonight she and husband Jionni LaValle had been trying for their third child and she was hoping for a boy.

