You can look and smell like Snooki in Seaside Heights, NJ

Now you can look and smell like Snooki. If that's your thing.

The star of MTV's Jersey Shore has opened her own boutique in Seaside Heights, not far from where she and her castmates partied from 2009 - 2012.

Nicole Polizzi-LaValle (Snooki's real name) posted a reel on Instagram touting the grand opening of The Snooki Shop and promised everything inside has been hand picked by her.

"Shop my closet of all my favorite styles and fashion looks," Polizzi-LaValle wrote about her new shop at 604 Blvd.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation back in NJ, Jersey Shore taping Wildwood Where in NJ is the MTV Jersey Shore crew? (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV) loading...

KIIS-FM Hosts "Now 34 And The Jersey Shore" Party Jenni JWoww Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole Snooki Polizzi, Ronnie Magro, Pauly D DelVecchio, Sammi Sweetheart Giancola, and Mike The Situation Sorrentino (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) loading...

(Getty Images) (Getty Images) loading...

Jionni LaValle (L) and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Jionni LaValle (L) and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (Robin Marchant/Getty Images) loading...

The location is not far from where she and her castmates used to party at the Bamboo Bar.

The club's owner went bankrupt and sold the Bamboo Bar at auction. It was torn down in October, 2021, to make way for a multi-use development with retail shops and high-end condominiums.

Snooki, 34, has two additional boutique locations in Madison and Beacon, NY.

She married Jionni LaValle in 2014. The couple have three children: Giovanna Marie, Lorenzo Dominic and Angelo James.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.