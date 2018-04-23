Seeing smoke? NJ forest fire burning hundreds of acres

CHATSWORTH — Crews continued Monday to fight a fire in the forest near the border of Ocean and Burlington counties.

Firefighters worked all night into Monday morning and got the fire north of Lake Oswego inside Penn State Forest 90 per cent contained DEP spokeswoman Caryn Shinske told New Jersey 101.5.

She said the Forest Fire Service was sending a flight over the fire during the day.

843 acres had been burned by the fire since it was first spotted from two fire towers around 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to Shinske, sending plumes of grey smoke into the air that could be seen from the Garden State Parkway.

Shinske said a sea breeze that developed on Sunday afternoon hampered fire fighting effort.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Department said winds were blowing the smell of smoke into southern Ocean County on Sunday night.

The area of the fire is adjacent to Penn State Forest bordered by the Parkway, Routes 72 and 539, and Green Bank Chatsworth Road.

Low relative humidity and fairly dry material in the forest are ideal conditions for the development of forest fires, according to the National Weather Service. Sea and bay breezes will move inland during the day on Monday and could suddenly increase causing "erratic conditions" that can affect the growth and spread of fires.

