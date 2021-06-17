See video of a Great white shark caught a mile off Seaside Heights beach

Surfers in New Jersey know what can be found not far off the beach here. Fisherman from the surf and those in boats that come close to the beach for stripers know what's in the water. Very few bathers really know what's "out there," and not too far out there.

Well, some fisherman going for thresher sharks found out there are great white sharks not far off the beach.

It was only about 7 feet and believed to be a juvenile at over 100 pounds.

My friend was fishing for tuna last month about 80 miles off shore out of Pt. Pleasant and encountered a great white that was estimated to be 18 feet in length.

In going after the tuna, the shark cut the line and quickly submerged never to be seen again and presumed to be enjoying a fresh tuna dinner that evening.

Your chances of encountering a great white or other dangerous shark while wading in the surf at any of the Jersey Shore towns is minimal at best. Hundreds of thousands of people swim in our waters every summer and thankfully shark encounters are almost non-existent.

When the water in the surf is comfortably warm enough for most bathers, it's not ideal for these giant predators. It's not impossible but very improbable that we'll see anything dangerous when we take a dip to cool off, but I'd still keep my eyes open!

