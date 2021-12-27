See Paramus, NJ store worker use MMA to stop would-be robber

PARAMUS — A store employee trained in mixed martial arts was able to subdue a would-be robber at The Suit Store outlet along Route 4.

The incident unfolded on Dec. 20 as Kevin Howe, 29, posed as a customer before demanding that the worker put cash from a register into a plastic bag. He told the worker that he was armed, as reported by CBS 2 New York.

Security camera footage shows the worker then taking an opportunity to wrestle Howe to the ground, where he kept him pinned until police arrived.

Officers recovered a handgun from Howe's pocket, as reported by Daily Voice.

The New Milford resident faces robbery and weapons possession charges.

