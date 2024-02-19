See ‘Matilda’ in Concert narrated by New Jersey’s Danny Devito
The only thing better than revisiting the ‘90s classic Matilda is seeing it with special celebrity guest appearances, including New Jersey native and one of the stars of the film, Danny Devito.
The film, based on the Roald Dahl award-winning book of the same name, will be shown this March at the State Theatre with a twist.
Not only will Devito, who played Matilda’s father, narrate the movie, he’ll be joined by film composer David Newman while the score will be performed live by the New Jersey Symphony.
Matilda is the story of a little girl (Mara Wilson) who loves books and wants to go to school. Belittled by mean parents and terrorized by a disparaging school headmistress, Matilda uses her secret telekinetic gift to stand up for herself, her friends, and the lovely Ms. Honey. This humorous and touching coming-of-age story will have audience members young and old humming in their seats!
Bonus! There will also be celebrity guest appearances by other actors from the movie.
Joining Devito will be Pam Ferris who played the evil teacher Trunchbull
Rhea Perlman (DeVito’s movie and real life wife)
and Matilda herself, Mara Wilson.
The performance will be held on March 22 at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ starting at 7:30 pm.
Tickets can be purchased here.
