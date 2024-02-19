See ‘Matilda’ in Concert narrated by New Jersey’s Danny Devito

The only thing better than revisiting the ‘90s classic Matilda is seeing it with special celebrity guest appearances, including New Jersey native and one of the stars of the film, Danny Devito.

The film, based on the Roald Dahl award-winning book of the same name, will be shown this March at the State Theatre with a twist.

1996 Danny DeVito stars in the new movie "Matilda" Getty Images loading...

Not only will Devito, who played Matilda’s father, narrate the movie, he’ll be joined by film composer David Newman while the score will be performed live by the New Jersey Symphony.

Matilda is the story of a little girl (Mara Wilson) who loves books and wants to go to school. Belittled by mean parents and terrorized by a disparaging school headmistress, Matilda uses her secret telekinetic gift to stand up for herself, her friends, and the lovely Ms. Honey. This humorous and touching coming-of-age story will have audience members young and old humming in their seats!

1996 DANNY DEVITO AND RHEA PERLMAN STARS IN THE MOVIE MATILDA Getty Images loading...

Bonus! There will also be celebrity guest appearances by other actors from the movie.

Joining Devito will be Pam Ferris who played the evil teacher Trunchbull

attachment-Pam Ferris loading...

Rhea Perlman (DeVito’s movie and real life wife)

Premiere Of Disney's "Dumbo" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

and Matilda herself, Mara Wilson.

Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Knives Out" - Red Carpet Getty Images loading...

The performance will be held on March 22 at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ starting at 7:30 pm.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Keep the trip down memory lane going, in addition to Mara Wilson, how many of these ‘90s child stars do you remember?

Bonus points if you had a poster of them in your childhood bedroom!

Iconic '90s Child Stars Stacker compiled a list of 25 iconic '90s child stars—from sitcom stars to Oscar-nominated film actors—using resources like IMDb Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

How many of these shows do you wish would come back? And how many of them did you have recorded on VHS?

Do You Remember These Nostalgic '90s Cartoons? Grab the Gushers, we're about to look at those cartoons you binge-watched after school. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

Need a refreshment? I bet you could use one of these:

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.