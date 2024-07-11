See if you can answer these New Jersey ‘would you rather’ questions
We’ve all heard of the parlor game “FMK,” “F, Marry, Kill,” but we’re going to keep this PC and say that the “F” stands for “Friend.”
Play along with me.
You’re given three people, items, or scenarios and you rank them first (“Marry), second (“Friend”), and last (“Kill”).
Let’s start with some easy ones:
⚫ North Jersey
⚫ Central Jersey
⚫ South Jersey
(Personally, I’m marrying Central, but I’m biased)
But what about our classic Jersey foods?
🔴 Tomato
🔴 Blueberry
🔴 Corn
Here’s where they start to get a little more complicated….
What about when you’re enjoying a day at the Jersey shore? How would you rank these scenarios?
⚫ A group of people sitting way too close to you
⚫ Someone near you feeding seagulls
⚫ The family next to you playing their music louder than should be acceptable… and it’s country music
For me, this is an easy “kill” but let’s see if you agree:
🔴 Pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel
🔴 A slice of pizza
🔴 Salt water taffy
(Is anyone NOT killing taffy?)
You could go by looks or by their music, either way try to rank these Jersey guys:
⚫ Bon Jovi
⚫ Bruce Springsteen
⚫ Frank Sinatra
These scenarios combine to make a very specific Jersey Hell:
🔴 Driving behind an out of state driver going the speed limit in the left lane
🔴 Not being able to find parking when you’re trying to go to the beach
🔴 Your gas attendant not getting to you in a timely fashion because they’re on the phone
For any travelers playing this, I don’t know if there’s an easy “marry” here:
⚫ Being delayed in Newark Airport for 3 hours
⚫ Being on an NJ transit bus in traffic for 3 hours
⚫ Breaking down on the turnpike and having to walk for help for 3 hours
Ditto with these options:
🔴 Motor Vehicle Commission
🔴 Newark Airport Security
🔴 Unemployment Office
And just to top off the travel nightmares:
⚫ A traffic circle
⚫ A jug handle
⚫ Route 22
Back to the beach:
🔴 The person next to you spraying sunscreen and it goes into your area
🔴 The person next to you shaking their towel making all of the sand land on you
🔴 The people next to you being particularly loud and fighting with others about the election
Finally, do with this one what you will:
⚫ Buttzville
⚫ Ho-Ho-Kus
⚫ Loveladies
40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Iconic '90s Child Stars
Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.