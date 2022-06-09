Here’s where to go to see car racing in New Jersey

I'm always on the lookout for new and exciting things to do in New Jersey and if you know me, you know I'm a bit competitive.

This weekend I'll be taking up a new challenge, car racing.

Along with my friends at Commercial Realty Partners, I'll be behind the wheel of one of the teams racing cars.

Of course, to make it interesting, I added the element of a bet. I'll be competing for time with former pro-football player and NASCAR certified driver Rich Bodmer and Daniel Regan from CFC Loud-n-Clear to see who has the best lap time.

We bet a $500 contribution to CFC Loud-n-Clear, one of the most important charities in New Jersey.

The race is all a part of something known as "24 Hours of Lemons" which is described as "an endurance car racing series on dedicated road courses for $500 cars".

Eric Rood, the head of PR for 24 Hours of Lemons, joined me on air Thursday morning.

It's all happening this weekend at one of New Jersey's premier race courses in Millville.

Join me at New Jersey Motorsports Park Saturday morning!

If you're into racing here are a few other great places to check out in New Jersey:

And if you just love driving in general, you'll love seeing this list of must-drive roads.

If license plates are your thing, how about taking a trip down New Jersey memory lane.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years

